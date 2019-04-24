Former Barcelona FC President acquitted in graft probe - court document

Former Barcelona football club president Sandro Rosell has been acquitted of charges related to an investigation in to money laundering, a High Court document showed on Wednesday.

Rosell was arrested in May 2017 as part of a probe centred on audiovisual rights sales linked to Brazil's national football team.

The High Court said a total of six people were acquitted from accusations of money laundering and belonging to a criminal group, the document showed.

Rosell resigned as president of Barcelona in 2014 after Spain's High Court began investigating irregularities in the way the club signed Brazilian player Neymar. He had denied any wrongdoing in that case.

(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesús Aguado)