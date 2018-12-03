Former Barcelona president Nunez dies

BARCELONA: Barcelona's former president Josep Lluis Nunez died on Monday aged 87.

"FC Barcelona are saddened by the death of Josep Lluís Nunez, club president for 22 years (1978-2000) and a key figure in the club's contemporary history. RIP," the La Liga side said in a statement.

Nunez presided over one of Barca's most successful periods, including their first ever European Cup triumph in 1992 and seven La Liga titles. He appointed visionary coach Johan Cruyff who was the architect of their success and who laid out the blueprint for the club's future triumphs.

Nunez was also a controversial figure, being sentenced to six years prison in 2011 on charges of fraud. He entered jail in November 2014 but was released the next month.

