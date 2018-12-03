Former British champion Sherwen dies aged 62

REUTERS: Former British champion and broadcaster Paul Sherwen has died at the age of 62, cycling officials said on Sunday.

Sherwen, who rode seven times in the Tour de France during the 1970s and 1980s and was twice British national champion, commentated on the Tour and other events for British, American and Australian television.

"We were truly saddened by the news of the passing of Paul Sherwen," British Cycling said on Twitter.

"A former national champion and a great voice of our sport, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Disgraced former champion Lance Armstrong wrote on Twitter: "Completely shocked and saddened to hear of Paul Sherwen’s passing. Met Paul in 1992 when he worked as our press officer for Team Motorola. He was always a class act and a great friend. My deepest condolences go out to his family. RIP Climber."

Sherwen, who excelled on long, mountain stages, had an 11th-place finish in the Milan-San Remo race in 1980 and was 15th in the Paris-Roubaix race four years later.

(Reporting by Clare Fallon; editing by Nick Mulvenney)