Former British Cycling doctor charged with ordering testosterone for athlete

LONDON: Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman faces a medical tribunal next month after being charged with ordering 30 sachets of banned substance Testogel for an athlete in 2011.

Freeman, who was at the centre of the so-called "jiffy bag saga" which rocked British Cycling, was charged following an investigation by the General Medical Council (GMC).

In pre-hearing information published by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, it is claimed Freeman concealed his motive for ordering Testogel, a performance-enhancing substance on world anti-doping agency WADA's banned list.

It is further alleged that he made untrue statements, in which he denied making the order and contacted the supplier requesting written confirmation that the order had been sent in error.

Freeman denies any wrongdoing and told BBC Sport in July that he would "clear everything up" over the testosterone delivery once the GMC investigation was complete.

His case will be heard in Manchester, starting on Feb. 6.

The GMC claims Freeman's conduct was "dishonest" and that his motive for obtaining Testogel was to administer to an athlete to improve their athletic performance.

Freeman also faces the allegation that he lied during an interview with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) last year during its investigation into British Cycling, saying the Testogel had been ordered for a non-athlete member of staff.

The latest allegations involving Freeman are another potential blow to the reputation of British Cycling.

Freeman was at the centre of an investigation into a jiffy bag ordered on behalf of former Team Sky rider Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine cycle race in France.

Team Sky maintained it was flu treatment Fluimucil but the contents of the delivery were never established during UKAD's investigation into British Cycling and Team Sky which was closed down in November 2017.

Freeman, who resigned from British Cycling due to ill health in 2017, said his laptop containing details of the delivery to the Dauphine had been stolen in 2014, leading British Cycling to admit "serious failings" in its record keeping.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)