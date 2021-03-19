Former British Cycling doctor Freeman permanently struck off medical register

REUTERS: Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling, has been permanently struck off the medical register, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Friday.

Freeman was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve performance, the MPTS ruled last week as it delivered a damning verdict on the conduct of the doctor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)