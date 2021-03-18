Former British cycling doctor Freeman unfit to practise - tribunal

REUTERS: Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling, is unfit to practise due to misconduct, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) ruled on Thursday.

Freeman was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve their performance, the MPTS ruled last week as it delivered a damning verdict on the conduct of the doctor.

On Thursday, the MPTS said: "The tribunal bore in mind that Freeman's misconduct involved a number of significant elements, including serious dishonesty, as well as behaviour which could have placed patients at unwarranted risk of harm.

"It concluded that public confidence in the profession would be undermined if a finding of impairment were not made. The Tribunal has therefore determined that Freeman's fitness to practise is impaired by reason of his misconduct."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)