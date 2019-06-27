Former captain Bruno joins Brighton's coaching staff

Brighton and Hove Albion's former captain Bruno, who retired at the end of last season, has joined the club's coaching staff as a senior player development coach, the Premier League team said on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Spaniard will be part of head coach Graham Potter's backroom staff and help new players adapt to life at the club as well as mentor the under-23 squad.

He will also provide support to players out on loan.

"I'm aware of Bruno's influence at the club over the years, both on and off the field, and we're delighted he's agreed to stay on in this new role," Potter said in a statement.

"His familiarity with the club, the city and fans, as well as his relationship with the existing players in our squad, will be extremely beneficial to me and the coaching staff."

Known to fans of the south-coast club as "El Capitan", Bruno joined Brighton in 2012 and made more than 200 appearances before hanging up his boots.

Brighton, who are looking to improve on their 17th-placed finish last season, signed midfielder Leandro Trossard from Belgian top-flight side KRC Genk on Wednesday.

