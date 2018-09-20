Former champion Buemi to stay in Formula E with Nissan

Former Formula One driver Sebastien Buemi will remain in the all-electric Formula E series with Nissan in the 2018-19 season, the Japanese manufacturer said on Thursday.

Le Mans 24 Hours winner and 2015-16 Formula E champion Buemi raced in Formula One with Toro Rosso, who have at least one vacancy and possibly two for 2019, from 2009-11.

The 29-year-old Swiss, who won Le Mans this year with Toyota and was endurance world champion in 2014, has also served as Red Bull Racing's official F1 reserve driver.

He has competed so far in Formula E with the Renault e.dams team that is now Nissan.

Buemi's team mate will be 22-year-old Thai-British racer Alex Albon, who is third in this year's Formula Two championship after finishing runner-up to future Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in the 2016 GP3 series.

The Formula E season starts in Saudi Arabia in December.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Nick Mulvenney)