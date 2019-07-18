Former champion Duval chalks up a 13 on one hole

If Rory McIlroy thought he was having a bad day at the British Open on Thursday, spare a thought for former champion and world number one David Duval, who ended his first round 19 over par.

While McIlroy began abysmally with a quadruple bogey eight at the first, American Duval, winner in 2001, actually birdied the opening two holes at Royal Portrush.

Then it all went wrong for the 47-year-old as he quadruple bogeyed the fifth before things really began to unravel.

At the par-five seventh Duval took 13 - a score to make Sunday morning hackers grin with smug satisfaction.

His eight-over-par tally is the third-highest score for a single hole in Open championship history, surpassed only by D. Murdoch's 14 at Prestwick's first hole in 1925 and Herman Tissie's 15 at Troon's Postage Stamp in 1950.

The Open website radio feed said Duval hit two provisional balls off the tee and thought he was playing his third ball most of the hole before realising it was the second provisional.

"He then went back to the tee to start over again and that led to an initial posting of 15. But the antics were reconsidered and his score soon reported as a 13," it said.

Duval also triple-bogeyed the par-four 17th before ending with a par for a round of 90.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by David Goodman)