Former Czech defender Repka sentenced to 15 months for fraud
Former Czech and West Ham defender Tomas Repka was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 months in jail for failing to return money he made after selling a luxury car he didn't own.
Repka is appealing the court decision, the latest legal problem for the 45-year-old former player who received a six-month sentence last year for advertising sexual services on the Internet in the name of his ex-wife.
A court later changed that to community service but his fraud conviction could land him in jail. In the latest ruling, a court for a district of Prague found that Repka had rented a luxury car and sold it to a woman for 1 million crowns. (83,812.02 pounds)
He promised to return the money if the sale was not completed. But he never returned the money and the woman never received a car, the court found.
