Former Czech defender Repka sentenced to 15 months for fraud

PRAGUE: Former Czech and West Ham defender Tomas Repka was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 months in jail for failing to return money he made after selling a luxury car he didn't own.

Repka is appealing the court decision, the latest legal problem for the 45-year-old former player who received a six-month sentence last year for advertising sexual services on the Internet in the name of his ex-wife.

A court later changed that to community service but his fraud conviction could land him in jail. In the latest ruling, a court for a district of Prague found that Repka had rented a luxury car and sold it to a woman for 1 million crowns. (83,812.02 pounds)

He promised to return the money if the sale was not completed. But he never returned the money and the woman never received a car, the court found.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Peter Graff)