Former Egypt forward Aboutrika handed jail sentence for tax evasion - report

Sport

Former Egypt forward Aboutrika handed jail sentence for tax evasion - report

Former Egypt forward Mohamed Aboutrika, one of the country's most famous sportsmen, has been sentenced to a year in jail on charges of tax evasion, local media reported on Tuesday.

Mohamed Aboutrika of Egypt&apos;s Al Ahly smiles from the bus to fans after Friday prayers at Leban
Mohamed Aboutrika of Egypt's Al Ahly smiles from the bus to fans after Friday prayers at Lebanon Mosque in Agadir

Bookmark

CAIRO: Former Egypt forward Mohamed Aboutrika, one of the country's most famous sportsmen, has been sentenced to a year in jail on charges of tax evasion, local media reported on Tuesday.

A commercial and financial crimes court in Cairo passed the sentence against Aboutrika in absentia on Monday, the state-run al-Ahram newspaper reported.

The court found Aboutrika guilty of evading taxes on earnings of 710,000 Egyptian pounds (US$40,000) for doing advertisements for a soft drinks and a telecoms firm.

The paper said the court ordered the former player who now lives in Qatar to pay 20,000 pounds as a bond to turn the prison term into a suspended sentence.

Aboutrika, 40, played 100 times for Egypt from 2001-13, scoring 38 goals and helping his country win the African Nations Cup in 2006 and 2008.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark