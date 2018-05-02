Former El Salvador coach Ramon Maradiaga banned over match-fixing case

Former El Salvador coach Ramon Maradiaga has been banned by FIFA for two years for his alleged involvement in a match-fixing case, the global soccer body said Wednesday.

ZURICH: Former El Salvador coach Ramon Maradiaga has been banned by FIFA for two years for his alleged involvement in a match-fixing case, the global soccer body said Wednesday.

FIFA said Maradiaga had failed to report a meeting between the players and a third party "in which financial compensation was promised to the players in exchange for their altering the result of the game between El Salvador and Canada."

It said the offer was rejected and reported by the players in a news conference on Sept. 5, 2016.

Maradiaga was found guilty of violating FIFA ethics rules on bribery and corruption and duty of disclosure, FIFA said in a statement. He was also fined 20,000 Swiss francs (14,736 pounds).

Maradiaga could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Advertisement