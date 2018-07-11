Former England captain Boycott recovering after heart surgery

Former England test captain Geoffrey Boycott is recovering after undergoing quadruple heart bypass surgery and will miss commentating on England's first two tests against India next month.

The 77-year-old, who scored 8114 runs in 108 tests and led England in four of them, had the operation on June 27 and spent 10 days recovering in hospital.

"The surgeon says the operation was a success and has now allowed him home to recover," Boycott's daughter Emma said in a statement on behalf of her father on his official Twitter account.

The statement also said that Boycott was hopeful of returning to the commentary box for the third test of the five-match series between England and India at Nottingham.

The first test starts in Birmingham on Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

