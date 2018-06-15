Former England captain Butcher appointed Philippines head coach

Former England captain Terry Butcher said becoming a national team coach was the "next step" in his career after being appointed as the head coach of Philippines national team on a two-year deal.

Butcher, who won 77 international caps and played in three World Cups, went on to manage eight clubs but did not hold any managerial position since getting the sack at Newport County in 2015.

"People asked me whether I'd fallen out of love with the game but it felt more like the game had fallen out of love with me," Butcher told BBC Sport.

"I've enjoyed my punditry work, personal appearances and after-dinner speaking but there's nothing like getting back in the dugout."

The 59-year-old's first task, after joining in August, would be to prepare the national team for the ASEAN Football Federation Championship in November before making their Asia Cup debut next year.

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

