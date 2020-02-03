Former England captain Robshaw leaving Harlequins after 16 years

Former England captain Chris Robshaw announced on Monday he will leave Harlequins at the end of the season and after 16 years at the South-West London club.

LONDON: Former England captain Chris Robshaw announced on Monday he will leave Harlequins at the end of the season and after 16 years at the South-West London club.

The 33-year-old, who has been linked to a move overseas, was left out of England's 2019 World Cup squad and earned the last of his 66 caps in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I will be hanging up my Harlequins shirt at the end of the season," he said in a statement.

"And though there is so much I will miss about playing for this team, I will always be eternally grateful and proud for having had the chance to stand alongside such extraordinary players."

Robshaw won the Premiership title with Harlequins in 2011-12 and made more than 200 appearances for the club, who are based at the Twickenham Stoop stadium.

"I still don't know what the next chapter is, whether in a rugby capacity or a post-rugby capacity," he told TalkSport radio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)