Former England manager Hoddle in hospital after falling 'seriously ill'
Former England manager Glenn Hoddle was taken to hospital after falling 'seriously ill' at the BT Sport studio on Saturday.
"Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning. Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength," BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey posted on his official twitter feed.
Hoddle, who began his career with Tottenham Hotspur and also played for Chelsea and Monaco, works as a pundit for the broadcaster.
BT subsequently cancelled their football results show.
Former midfielder Hoddle, who won 53 caps for his country before managing the team from 1996-1999, was celebrating his 61st birthday.
