Former England manager Hoddle in hospital after falling 'seriously ill'

LONDON: Former England manager Glenn Hoddle was taken to hospital after falling 'seriously ill' at the BT Sport studio on Saturday.

"Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning. Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength," BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey posted on his official twitter feed.

Hoddle, who began his career with Tottenham Hotspur and also played for Chelsea and Monaco, works as a pundit for the broadcaster.

BT subsequently cancelled their football results show.

Former midfielder Hoddle, who won 53 caps for his country before managing the team from 1996-1999, was celebrating his 61st birthday.

