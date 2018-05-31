Former England skipper Terry leaves Aston Villa

Former England captain John Terry has left Aston Villa after the club failed to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Villa lost the Championship playoff final 1-0 to Fulham at Wembley on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Terry joined Villa from Chelsea in July 2017 on a one-year deal. He made 36 appearances for Villa in all competitions last season, scoring one goal.

"We would like to place on record our most sincere thanks for the effort and professionalism he showed with us last season," Villa said in a statement on their website https://www.avfc.co.uk/News/2018/05/30/club-statement-john-terry-leaves-aston-villa.

"John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped. Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain's role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa."

