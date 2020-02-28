Former FA CEO Watmore to succeed Graves as ECB chairman

REUTERS: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named former Football Association chief executive Ian Watmore as their next chairman with incumbent Colin Graves leaving the role in November after five years.

The 61-year-old Watmore, who resigned from his position with English soccer's governing body in 2010, will begin his new role with the country's cricket board on Dec. 1.

"Watmore's appointment as chair-elect has been made at this time to enable him to shadow his predecessor and ensure a smooth transition into the role," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/1626713/ian-watmore-named-as-next-chair-of-england-and-wales-cricket-board.

Watmore has held several senior roles in sport, including being an independent board member of the 2015 Rugby World Cup as well as a member of the board of the English Institute of Sport and the English Football League.

