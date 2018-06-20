Former FIFA boss Blatter arrives at Moscow hotel
Sepp Blatter, the former president of world soccer's governing body FIFA, has arrived in Russia where the soccer World Cup is under way.
MOSCOW: Sepp Blatter, the former president of world soccer's governing body FIFA, has arrived in Russia where the soccer World Cup is under way.
A Reuters reporter saw Blatter arriving at a hotel in central Moscow on Tuesday evening.
Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, is serving a six-year ban from soccer for unethical conduct after the organisation was rocked by a global corruption scandal in 2015.
(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet)