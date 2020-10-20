Former France goalkeeper Martini dies at 58

REUTERS: Former France goalkeeper Bruno Martini and deputy director of Montpellier's training centre has died at 58, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Martini was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest at the training centre last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He spent the majority of his career at Auxerre and Montpellier and also played 31 times for France.

Following a memorable 18-year career, Martini became a goalkeeping coach with the France squad that won the Euros in 2000 and finished runners-up at the World Cup in 2006.

"Today, French football mourns one of the greatest goalkeepers in its history and one of Montpellier's most loyal servants, on and off the pitch," the club said in a statement.

"He leaves the image of a good man, always ready to help, and who never missed the opportunity to distil a kind word to each of his interlocutors. Rest in peace Bruno, we already miss you."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)