Former Ghana FA president Nyantakyi banned for life by FIFA

FILE PHOTO: Logo of FIFA is seen in Zurich
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH: FIFA handed a life ban from all football activities to former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi for various violations of their ethics code, including bribery and corruption.

Nyantakyi, a former member of FIFA's General Council, was found guilty after being filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room appearing to take a US$65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.

He was also fined 500,000 Swiss Francs (391,495 pounds), FIFA said on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

