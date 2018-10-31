Former Ghana FA president Nyantakyi banned for life by FIFA
FIFA handed a life ban from all football activities to former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi for various violations of their ethics code, including bribery and corruption.
Nyantakyi, a former member of FIFA's General Council, was found guilty after being filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room appearing to take a US$65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman seeking to sponsor the Ghanaian football league.
He was also fined 500,000 Swiss Francs (391,495 pounds), FIFA said on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)