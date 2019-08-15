Former Indy 500 winner Franchitti to race for first time since 2013
LONDON: Three times Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti will be getting back behind the wheel at next month's Goodwood Revival meeting for his first race since injury-enforced retirement in 2013.
The Scot suffered spinal fractures, concussion and a broken ankle in a career-ending crash at the Houston Grand Prix that October.
Now 46, the four times IndyCar champion will drive a classic 1960s Ferrari 250GT in the Kinrara Trophy, billed as the world's most valuable race with a field of cars valued at more than 200 million pounds.
He will also drive an ex-Le Mans AC Cobra in a Tourist Trophy race against the likes of Denmark's retired nine times Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen and Italian ex-F1 racer Emmanuele Pirro.
"I really thought my racing days were behind me but it is tough to give up something that has been a part of my life for so long and that I love so much," said Franchitti in a statement.
"Of course this won't mean a return to front line competition - so no Indy 500 - simply enjoying the sport I love as an amateur."
