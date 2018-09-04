Former Mexico coach Osorio to lead Paraguay

Juan Carlos Osorio, who guided Mexico to the last 16 of this year's World Cup in Russia, has been appointed as coach of Paraguay, the South American country's football association (APF) said on Monday.

ASUNCION: Juan Carlos Osorio, who guided Mexico to the last 16 of this year's World Cup in Russia, has been appointed as coach of Paraguay, the South American country's football association (APF) said on Monday.

Osorio will lead Paraguay "in commitments on FIFA dates, at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil and for the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022," the APF said.

Advertisement

The 57-year-old has coached club sides in his native Colombia, Mexico, Brazil and the United States. He was appointed Mexico coach in 2015 and stood down after the World Cup.

Paraguay have not qualified for the World Cup since reaching the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)