Former Michigan State president to testify before US Senate on abuse scandal

Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon and former USA Gymnastics President Steve Perry will testify at a June 5 U.S. Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on efforts to protect athletes from abuse, the committee said Tuesday.

Simon resigned in January and Perry in March after both faced a barrage of criticism for not doing enough to halt the abuse by a doctor, Larry Nassar who worked at the university and was convicted of molesting U.S. gymnasts. Earlier this month, hundreds of women sexually abused by Nassar tentatively agreed to a US$500 million (377.4 million pounds) settlement with the school.

Source: Reuters

