Former Portugal boss Bento named new Korea coach

SEOUL: South Korea named former Portugal boss Paulo Bento as the new coach of the national soccer team on Friday.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced the decision at its headquarters in Seoul, adding that the 49-year-old had signed a four-year contract to take the side through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

