Former Premier League chief Parry to be named EFL chairman

REUTERS: Rick Parry is set to be named as the English Football League's (EFL) new chairman and will succeed Ian Lenagan, who stepped down in September last year, the EFL said on Thursday.

Parry, who was the Premier League's first chief executive and also fulfilled the role at Liverpool, will be appointed the permanent successor after he is recommended by the EFL board to the 72 clubs next week and the decision is ratified.

"The EFL has announced that Rick Parry has been named as chairman designate of the EFL board following a comprehensive search process," it said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2019/september/rick-parry-named-as-efl-chairman-designate.

"The recommendation of the board will be presented to EFL clubs on Sept. 26 and, if endorsed by them, will be put forward for formal ratification at a general meeting.

"Debbie Jevans, who was appointed interim chair in September 2018 and stepped up to become executive chair in June 2019, will reassume her previous role of Senior Independent Director (SID) at the conclusion of the succession process."

The EFL also said that they are still in the process of recruiting a new chief executive.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)