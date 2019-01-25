Former referee Chaibou given life ban for bribery

ZURICH: Former international referee Ibrahim Chaibou has been banned for life after being found guilty of taking bribes, global football body FIFA said on Thursday.

The official from Niger was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs (£154,104) and is banned from "all football-related activities", including administrative ones, FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA did not give further details except that Chaibou was told of the ban on Tuesday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)