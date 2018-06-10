Former Sunderland manager Coleman joins Chinese side Hebei
Former Wales and Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has been appointed head coach Hebei China Fortune, the club said on its official Weibo account.
The 48-year-old succeeds Manuel Pellegrini, who left by mutual consent last month and is now manager of English Premier League side West Ham United.
Coleman left Sunderland in April after a turbulent five-month spell at the Championship club who were involved in a ultimately unsuccessful relegation struggle.
But the Swansea-born manager is best remembered for his time in charge of Wales, whom he took to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.
Coleman also worked in Spain with Real Soceidad in the 2007-08 season.
Hebei are eighth in the Chinese Super League, which is currently on a two-month break. Fixtures resume after the end of the World Cup next month.
