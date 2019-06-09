Former Spurs defender Edinburgh dies aged 49

LONDON: Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh died on Saturday aged 49 after suffering a cardiac arrest a few days ago.

Edinburgh, the former Tottenham Hotspur defender, joined English League Two side Orient as coach in 2017 and led the club back into the Football League as National League champions in 2018-19.

"We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy," Orient chairman Nigel Travis told the club's website.

"The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever."

He was pictured at the Champions League final in Madrid watching his old club Tottenham's defeat against Liverpool last weekend, but after returning home he was taken to hospital feeling ill.

Tributes poured in for the man who was left-back at Tottenham for a decade, winning the FA Cup in 1991 and the League Cup eight years later despite being sent off in the final against Leicester.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of Justin Edinburgh," Tottenham said on their Twitter account.

"Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends at this terribly difficult time as well as everyone that worked alongside Justin at Leyton Orient."

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville, whose Salford side were pipped to the Conference title by Orient this season, tweeted: "My sincerest condolences to all your family Justin and to everyone at Leyton Orient.

"You're a Champion that managed a team that played with your spirit."



Edinburgh started his playing career at Southend United before he moved to Tottenham in 1990.

He made 215 appearances for Spurs, helping them win the FA Cup and League Cup during a decade at White Hart Lane.



He then made a switch to Portsmouth in 2000, where he made 36 appearances in two seasons.

