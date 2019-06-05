Former UEFA President Lennart Johansson dies aged 89

Lennart Johansson, the Swedish former president of Europe's football association UEFA, has died after a short illness aged 89, Sweden's Football Association said on Wednesday.

STOCKHOLM: Lennart Johansson, the Swedish former president of Europe's football association UEFA, has died after a short illness aged 89, Sweden's Football Association said on Wednesday.

Johansson, who was UEFA president from 1990 to 2007, was a driving force behind the formation of the Champions League and ran against Swiss Sepp Blatter to head football's world governing body FIFA in an acrimonious vote in 1998 but lost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Swedish football is in mourning," the Swedish FA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Peter Graff)