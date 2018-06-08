Former Ulster flyhalf Jackson joins French club Perpignan

REUTERS: Former Ulster flyhalf Paddy Jackson has joined newly-promoted French side Perpignan on a two-year contract, the Top 14 team said on Friday.

Jackson, 26, played more than a 100 matches for Ulster but his contract was revoked by the Irish Rugby Football Union in April after he was acquitted of rape.

Perpignan sports director Christian Lanta said on the club's website that Jackson would bring experience to the side.

"Paddy Jackson, in the tradition of Irish flyhalves, knows how to put his individual qualities at the service of the collective," Lanta said.

"He is a skilled kicker and Paddy will bring his international experience to the team."

Perpignan are back in the French top-flight after winning the second division Rugby Pro D2 last season.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)