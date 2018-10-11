Former Villa chairman Ellis dies

Former Aston Villa chairman Doug Ellis has died at the age of 94, the English Championship club said on Thursday.

MANCHESTER, England: Former Aston Villa chairman Doug Ellis has died at the age of 94, the English Championship club said on Thursday.

Ellis was chairman of Villa in two separate spells from 1968-75 and from 1982-2006.

Advertisement

A businessman who made his fortune in the travel industry, Ellis was nicknamed "Deadly Doug" due to his reputation for being quick to dismiss failing managers.

Ellis served on a number of Football Association and FIFA committees and sold Villa to American businessman Randy Lerner in 2006 but he kept his connection with the club as life president.

He was awarded the OBE in 2005 and a Knighthood in 2012.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement