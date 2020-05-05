Former Wallaby Polota-Nau leaves Leicester

MELBOURNE: Former Australia hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau has left the Leicester Tigers, the English Premiership Rugby club said.

The 90-test Wallaby, who joined the Tigers in 2017 from defunct Super Rugby side Western Force, was among a number of player departures listed on Leicester's website https://www.leicestertigers.com/news/class-of-2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiership Rugby (PR) has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Polota-Nau, 34, has not revealed his plans post-Leicester.

A slew of players have already confirmed they are leaving the English league to take up deals in Japan after clubs imposed blanket 25per cent pay cuts, triggering criticism from the players' union.

Australian defence coach Phil Blake is also departing Leicester after a second stint with the Tigers, the club said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Kim Coghill)