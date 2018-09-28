Former West Ham boss Bilic named Al Ittihad manager

Former Croatia and West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has signed a three-year deal to coach Al Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian side have announced.

Bilic, 50, returns to management after being sacked by Premier League club West Ham last November, following a dismal start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Bilic replaces Argentine Ramon Diaz, who was sacked after two games of the current season.

"The contract was signed today in New York... the board wished Bilic all success in his new mission to help Ittihad regain its outstanding performance," the twice Asian Champions League winners said on Twitter.

Al Ittihad have won the Saudi Pro League eight times but their last title came in 2009. They are second from bottom in the 16-team competition following three defeats and a draw.

