Former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska announces retirement

Polish tennis player Agnieszka Radwanska said on Wednesday that she has decided to end her 13 year-long career due to health reasons.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Singapore WTA Finals Round Robin Singles - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore - 28/10/2016 - Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland celebrates after defeating Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

"Unfortunately I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can't live up to my expectations," Radwanska, 29, said in a post on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AgnieszkaRadwanska1/posts/2012997738738277?__tn__=K-R.

"Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I'm not able to push my body to the limits required."

Radwanska reached a career high world singles ranking of number two in 2012 after finishing as runner-up at Wimbledon. She won the season ending WTA Finals in 2015.

