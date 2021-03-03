Formula 1: Alonso 'completely fit' and fine for testing, says Alpine CEO

LONDON: Fernando Alonso is fit and 'fully operational' after jaw surgery and will be fine for Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain, his Alpine team boss said on Tuesday (Mar 2).

The double world champion fractured his jaw in a collision with a car while cycling on a road near his home in Switzerland last month.

"Fernando is doing very well," Alpine chief executive Laurent Rossi told reporters at the online launch of the team's new A521 car, with the Spaniard absent.

"He had a bad incident. A bike accident is rarely something that goes easy, but he was lucky, and he ended up only suffering from his jaw ... the rest is totally fine. Fernando is completely fit. He is totally operational.

"We are even surprised that he's recovered so quickly. He confirmed to us immediately almost after the incident that he will be in Bahrain, which has been confirmed with his doctors," added Rossi.

"It looks like he was right because he's absolutely fit, and we are looking forward to seeing him next week in the car."

Formula One's only pre-season test is in Bahrain from Mar 12-14. The season starts there on Mar 28.

Davide Brivio, the team's new sporting director, said Alonso was extremely motivated for his comeback after two years out of the sport and at the age of 39.

"I can feel chatting with him, you can see how hard he's working, how strong is his desire to be back," said the Italian.

Brivio, who has joined from MotoGP champions Suzuki, said the Spaniard was not returning just for the sake of it but wanted success.

"He's quite demanding but that's what I like," he added. "We need this type of driver that's really keen to put everything together, to try the maximum."

