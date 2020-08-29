Formula 1: Bottas plots early attack on Hamilton at Spa

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Valtteri Bottas shrugged off his disappointment at qualifying second behind Lewis Hamilton on Saturday (Aug 29) and pledged to attack his Mercedes team-mate in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix to keep alive his title challenge.

"I'm not too bothered as I know second place is a good place to start with such a good run up to Turn One," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I need to attack if I want to keep my title hopes there and nothing is over until it's over so I am definitely going to go for it.

"I know there will be opportunities to do it."

The Finn added that he had felt his second flying run in Q3 was a good one, but had left him wondering how six-time champion Hamilton could be half a second faster. Hamilton claimed his sixth Belgian pole and the 93rd pole of his career with a flawless track record lap.

"I had a bit of a lock-up at Turn One, but the second run was pretty good overall and felt good so I don't know where the gap to Lewis was."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bottas will have to fend off a strong challenge from Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the start of the race after the Dutchman qualified third with a strong showing in the final part of Q3.

"It's been a positive weekend for us," he said. "We came here and thought it would be really tricky, but to be P3 and so close to Valtteri - although we are half a second off Lewis - I think I had a decent lap.

"I ran out of energy a little bit but that's distributed all round the whole lap which is the best way to do it ... Overall, I am pleased.

"If you look at the lap time to Lewis, I don't think we can fight them in the race - but I hope the weather comes into play. If it rains, it will make it more fun."