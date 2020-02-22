Formula 1: Bottas sets fastest time of opening test week

MONTMELO, Spain: Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes clocked the fastest time of the week as the opening session of pre-season Formula One testing ended on Friday (Feb 21).

Bottas, the 2019 runner-up to six-time champion and teammate Lewis Hamilton, timed 1min 15.732sec off a total of 65 laps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamilton, who had been fastest on Wednesday's opening day, was second on Friday, also dipping below the 1min 17sec mark.

The second session of pre-season testing takes place at the same Montmelo circuit from Wednesday-Friday next week ahead of the 2020 world championship opener at Melbourne on March 15.

Times

Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:15.732 (65 laps), Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:16.516 (73), Esteban Ocon (FRA/Renault) 1:17.102 (76), Lance Stroll (CAN/Racing Point) 1:17.338 (116), Daniil Kvyat (RUS/Alpha Tauri-Honda) 1:17.427 (62), Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:17.469 (152), Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) 1:17.574, Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:17.636 (86), Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri-Honda) 1:17.783 (59), Alexander Albon (THA/Red Bull-Honda) 1:18.154 (83), Carlos Sainz (ESP/McLaren-Renault) 1:18.274 (76), Romain Grosjean (FRA/Haas-Ferrari) 1:18.380 (48), Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 1:18.384 (100), Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Renault) 1:18.454 (49), Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:19.004 (72), Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:19.709 (4)

Advertisement