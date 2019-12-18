Formula 1 champions Mercedes launch partnership with Team Ineos

LONDON: Formula One world champions Mercedes have formed a partnership with cycling powerhouse Team Ineos in a bid to boost performance levels.

Mercedes, who won the 2019 constructors' championship and the drivers' championship with Lewis Hamilton at the wheel, will work with the seven-time Tour de France winners and the Ineos sailing division, who are looking to win the America's Cup.

The partnership will see the teams work together to develop and implement innovations in areas such as engineering and data analysis.

"The technological demands of Formula 1 mean we are well-placed to support with advanced technical challenges in specific areas of sailing and cycling, with a particular focus on aerodynamics and the manufacturing capability around key components," said Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff.

Team Ineos team principal Dave Brailsford said: "Our unrelenting determination to drive, sail and pedal faster and outwit the ever-improving competition will benefit hugely from this partnership.

"We can cross-pollinate our collective knowledge in science, technology, human performance and racing strategy to create even stronger winning environments."

Olympic yachtsman Ben Ainslie, team principal and skipper of Ineos Team UK added: "It's a fascinating mixture of pushing the boundaries of technical innovation alongside sporting prowess.

"We look forward to a strong collaboration as we work together to get the (America's) Cup back to British waters."