Formula 1: Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 tests

Sport

Formula 1: Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 tests

FILE PHOTO: Portuguese Grand Prix
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Portuguese Grand Prix - Algarve International Circuit, Portimao, Portugal - October 25, 2020 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the race on the podium Pool via REUTERS/Rudy Carezzevoli/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will race for Mercedes in Sunday's Abu Dhabi season-ender after he tested negative for COVID-19 in multiple tests, the team said on Thursday.

Hamilton, who was replaced at last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix by fellow Briton George Russell, had already arrived in Abu Dhabi after completing quarantine in Bahrain, Mercedes added. Russell will now return to Williams for the weekend.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark