Formula 1: Hamilton wins home British GP for eighth time

SILVERSTONE, England: Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for a record-extending eighth time on Sunday (Jul 18) despite a 10 second penalty for a first lap collision that sent Red Bull rival Max Verstappen crashing out of the race.

The Mercedes driver, now only eight points behind Verstappen after 10 races, passed Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for the lead with two laps to go as a capacity 140,000 crowd rose to cheer him. Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas was third.

The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory. He had dropped from second to fifth after he served his penalty, picked up two spots when he returned to the track and then Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was ordered to move out of Hamilton’s way.

It gave him 11 laps to chase down leader Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and Hamilton made the pass for the win with just two laps to go - and on the same corner where he had tangled with Verstappen. The British driver was cheered on to his eighth career victory at Silverstone by the passionate home fans, who also gave him a standing ovation.

Hamilton, who then drove a victory lap brandishing the British flag, ended Red Bull's streak of five straight victories to cut Verstappen's lead in the championship to eight points.

“What a great job guys. Thank you so much for continuing to push this year, I am so inspired by you guys. There’s a long way to go but I believe in you guys,” Hamilton said after the race.

Then he climbed the rail and ran toward the grandstands waving the flag to his adoring crowd.

Verstappen crashed out of the race when a spirited first lap battle with Hamilton sent the Dutchman spinning hard into a barrier.

The race was red-flagged to allow for repairs to the tire barrier. Verstappen, wobbly as he climbed from his car, was initially seen in the Silverstone medical center but then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

"I hope Lewis is very happy with himself," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. "That's a hollow victory."

The win was the 99th of seven times world champion Hamilton's career.

