Formula 1: Hamilton wins in Hungary after hunting down Verstappen

BUDAPEST: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for a record seventh time on Sunday (Aug 4) and extended his title lead to 62 points after relentlessly reeling in Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Verstappen, who started from pole position for the first time, finished runner-up with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel third but more than a minute behind, with the top two in a battle of their own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The win was Hamilton's eighth in 12 races this season and the 81st of his career. Closest rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas finished eighth after the two Mercedes drivers made contact on the opening lap.