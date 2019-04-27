Formula 1: Kubica crash delays qualifying in Baku

Saturday?s Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying was interrupted by another accident when Poland?s Robert Kubica speared into a wall in his Williams car.

BAKU: Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying was interrupted by another accident when Poland's Robert Kubica speared into a wall in his Williams car.

He was unhurt, but the Q1 session was halted with a 15-minutes delay for repairs to the circuit.

Advertisement

This delay and accident was further bad news for the luckless Williams team.

On Friday their British rookie driver George Russell escaped unhurt when his car was wrecked after running over a loose drain cover at high speed in opening practice, which was abandoned and cancelled.