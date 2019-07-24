Formula 1: Mercedes and Ferrari sign up for new Netflix F1 series

LONDON: World champions Mercedes and Ferrari have agreed to take part in a second Netflix Drive To Survive documentary series due to be aired next year, Formula One announced on Wednesday (Jul 24).

The first 10-part documentary series filmed in 2018 and released this year focused mostly on teams further down the starting grid after the top two decided not to be part of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A behind-the-scenes look at the championship, it was well-received by fans and sponsors.

Mercedes, the dominant team of five times world champion Lewis Hamilton, are celebrating their 200th start as a Formula One constructor at this weekend's German Grand Prix at Hockenheim.

They also plan to race in a special livery to commemorate their 125th year in motorsport.

Hamilton, winner at Hockenheim last year, goes into the halfway mark of the season with a 39-point lead over Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mercedes have won nine of 10 races so far in 2019.