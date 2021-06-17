Formula 1: Mercedes postpone Grosjean's F1 farewell test

Sport

Formula 1: Mercedes postpone Grosjean's F1 farewell test

IndyCar Indianapolis Auto Racing
Romain Grosjean, of Switzerland, climbs out of his car following practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Photo: AP/Darron Cummings)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Mercedes have postponed a test with French driver Romain Grosjean due to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, the Formula One world champions said on Wednesday.

"We're committed to giving Romain his chance in a Mercedes F1 car and we're working to reschedule the test later this summer," Mercedes added on Twitter.

The Frenchman's drive, in Lewis Hamilton's 2019 title-winning car, had been scheduled for France's Le Castellet circuit on Jun 29 - seven months on from his escape from a fiery crash in Bahrain.

That turned out to be his last race in Formula One.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had made the offer of a test as Grosjean, who now races in the U.S.-based Indycar series, lay in hospital with burns to his hands.

Grosjean's Haas car split in half and erupted in a fireball after penetrating a metal barrier on the opening lap at Sakhir, with the Frenchman managing miraculously to extricate himself and leap clear.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark