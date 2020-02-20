Formula 1: Mercedes trial new steering system

MONTMELO, Spain: Mercedes tried out a new steering innovation at pre-season testing in Barcelona on Thursday (Feb 20), insisting the device fell within Formula One's stringent technical rules.

On-board camera footage showed world champion Lewis Hamilton moving the steering wheel towards him as he enters a straight, changing the angle of the front wheels, before pushing the steering wheel away from him at the next corner.

F1 cars traditionally are set up with the front wheels slightly angled to help cornering.

Mercedes' technical director James Allison insisted the so-called dual axis steering system was above board.

"We've spoken to them (F1's governing body the FIA). The rules are clear about what's permitted on steering systems. We're pretty confident that it matches those requirements," he said after the morning session on the second day of testing.

According to the Mercedes tech guru, the innovation "introduces an extra dimension for steering which we hope will be useful", but he avoided elaborating on its potential benefits.

Hamilton, aiming at equalling Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles this year, was enthusiastic.

"For me it's really encouraging to see that my team is continuing to innovate and stay ahead of the game, and I think that's down to the great minds in the team and so hopefully that'll work to our benefit.

"I've only tried it this morning and we're trying to get on top of it, understand it, but safety wise no problem today and the FIA are OK with the project," the 35-year-old Briton said.