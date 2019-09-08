Formula 1: Raikkonen starts from pit lane, Verstappen last on grid

MONZA, Italy: Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen will start Sunday's (Sep 8) Italian Grand Prix from the pit lane, a year after he took pole position for Ferrari, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen lines up last on the grid.

Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with Ferrari, crashed in the final phase of qualifying and picked up grid penalties as a result of engine and gearbox changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Verstappen was one of several drivers who dropped to the rear after engine changes.

The official starting grid placed McLaren's Lando Norris 16th, ahead of Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly in 17th and Racing Point's Sergio Perez, who stopped on track in qualifying, lining up 18th.