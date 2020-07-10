Formula 1: Red Bull dash Vettel's seat hopes with a 'definite no'

SPIELBERG, Austria: Red Bull have given "a definite no" to four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel's hopes of driving for them next year, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday (Jul 10).

The German, who is out of contract with Ferrari at the end of the season and facing an uncertain future, had said on Thursday he would say yes to a Red Bull drive if one was offered.

"Unfortunately it's not something we are going to be able to accommodate. That is a definite no, I'm afraid. Sebastian I think is aware of that," Horner told Sky F1 television at the Styrian Grand Prix.

