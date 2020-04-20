Formula 1: Silverstone can hold back-to-back races, says track boss

LONDON: British Grand Prix organisers said on Sunday (Apr 19) they could host two consecutive races if required at Silverstone in an effort to help salvage the coronavirus-hit world championship.

So far nine of the 22 races have either been cancelled or postponed with the French and Belgian races tipped to join the abandoned list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That would leave the Austrian Grand Prix on Jul 3 as the delayed season-opener with the British Grand Prix scheduled to follow two weeks later.

However, on Sunday, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said discussions were already taking place with F1 bosses over the famous circuit hosting two world championship grands prix in succession.

"We have discussed all sorts of permutations including hosting two races over one weekend and two races over consecutive weekends," Pringle told The Guardian.

"I have complete confidence in our ability to put on these events. We have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, we can turn that on definitely."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The British Grand Prix, which is set for Jul 19, is likely, however, to take place behind closed doors to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In 2019, official figures showed that 351,000 people attended the Formula One weekend at Silverstone which first hosted a British Grand Prix in 1950.

"F1 has been working very hard to try and work out what the solution for the world championship is," added Pringle.

"We have been in regular contact with them, and have been asked could we hold a race or two and could they be behind closed doors.

"The answer is absolutely, we are open to looking into anything and everything."

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram