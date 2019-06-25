Formula 1: Williams confirm Lowe's departure

LONDON: Williams chief technical officer Paddy Lowe will not return to the struggling Formula One team after his departure was confirmed on Tuesday (Jun 25).

Lowe had been on a leave of absence since the week before the F1 season got underway after a series of production issues delayed the roll-out of the new FW42 for pre-season testing.

That followed a bitterly disappointing 2018 season that saw Williams finish last in the constructors' championship.

"After a period of careful reflection I have reached the decision that I will not return to work at Williams," said Lowe in a team statement.

Williams are the only team yet to register a point in this season's championship after eight races.

The British team, which has won nine constructors' and seven drivers' world titles, has drafted in co-founder and former technical chief Patrick Head on a consultancy basis.

